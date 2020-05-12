Ohio retailers set to reopen Tuesday; outdoor dining next up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – On March 22, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all nonessential retail stores to close until further notice due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Nearly two months after issuing the executive order, retailers in the Buckeye State will be allowed to reopen with limitations on Tuesday, May 12.

Employees will still be mandated to follow social distancing guidelines, as well as wearing a face covering. Customers will not be required to wear a face masks but they are encouraged.

Ohio Department of Health Dr. Amy Acton has ordered several guidelines for businesses to follow, including daily symptoms checks for employees, placing hand sanitizers near high-contact areas and designating a specific hours for high at-risk groups for COVID-19.

Barbershops, hair salons, day spas and nail salons will open their doors on Friday, May 15.

Only one customer at a time will be permitted inside the establishment. Any non-disposable items will be prohibited.

The governor will allow outdoor dining at restaurants on Friday as well. However, customers must stay six feet apart and parties no larger than 10 people will be allowed. Indoor dining will reopen on Thursday, May 21.

According to Gov. DeWine, Ohio will reopen 90 percent of the state’s economy on Tuesday.

