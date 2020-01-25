Ohio says new virus cases must be reported immediately

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The Ohio health department is ordering that any cases of the dangerous new virus from China be reported to the state immediately.

So far, there have been just two U.S. patients diagnosed and none in Ohio.

The state’s health director issued the directive Friday and says she wants to make sure Ohio’s public health system is prepared.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expecting more Americans to be diagnosed with the newly discovered virus in coming days.

