A member of the Lakota School Board was censured Wednesday on a 4-1 vote for posting a link on Facebook that led to “inappropriate sexual content.”

Darbi Boddy posted a Facebook post responding to the district hiring a firm to review its curriculum for potentially objectionable content, reported FOX19.

In that post, Boddy objected to hiring the firm without the board ensuring that both board members and the firm have an understanding of what critical race theory.

She also posted about the sexual education content found in Ohio schools to which she posted examples in the form of links to sites she found objectionable that included content “about masturbating, sex toys, anything taught besides abstinence.”

According to FOX19, one of the links originally contained a typo that took users not to the intended site but to a site containing sexual content the board found inappropriate.

“To post pornographic content on an official, public-facing school board member account that can be accessed by many of our own students is absolutely unacceptable,” Board President Lynda O’Connor said Wednesday evening. “Furthermore, to make a public accusation that our curriculum contains such pornographic material is deplorable,” reported FOX19.

Boddy removed the link and posted a follow-up statement which read, “One of the pornographic sites that was put in my communication as part of my list of what to look for in our schools, was a typo and although it was not meant to be part of my communication, it is still representative of the disgusting material that is being put in front of our children. If a typo brings more attention to this problem so be it.”

Although the school boards in Ohio do not have authority to remove a member from the board, in a 4-0 vote the board decided on a resignation request.

“The steps taken at this afternoon’s emergency meeting are the strongest actions the Board can legally take in response to this situation,” a district spokesperson said, according to FOX19.