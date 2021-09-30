Ohio sells $2-milllion Powerball winner in last night’s drawing

(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)

Get Go #3547 in Powell sold a $2-million winning ticket in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket holder chose their own numbers and added Power Play, matching 5-of-5 numbers without the Powerball number. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/DrawGames/Powerball

The winning numbers were: 2-7-11-17-32+11 PP=3

This is the 59th winner of $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize since 2012. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim. Get Go #3547, located at 9590 Sawmill Parkway in Powell, receives a $1,000 sales bonus.

Odds of winning the second-tier prize is 1 in 11.7 million. No one has come forward yet to claim the prize.

The Powerball jackpot is now $620 million for Saturday’s drawing ($446 million cash), the 6th highest Powerball jackpot ever. Customers have until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, to get into that drawing.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

