Ohio sells $2-milllion Powerball winner in last night’s drawing

Get Go #3547 in Powell sold a $2-million winning ticket in last night’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket holder chose their own numbers and added Power Play, matching 5-of-5 numbers without the Powerball number. https://www.ohiolottery.com/Games/DrawGames/Powerball

The winning numbers were: 2-7-11-17-32+11 PP=3

This is the 59th winner of $1 million or more for Powerball’s 5-of-5 prize since 2012. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to make a claim. Get Go #3547, located at 9590 Sawmill Parkway in Powell, receives a $1,000 sales bonus.

Odds of winning the second-tier prize is 1 in 11.7 million. No one has come forward yet to claim the prize.

The Powerball jackpot is now $620 million for Saturday’s drawing ($446 million cash), the 6th highest Powerball jackpot ever. Customers have until 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2, to get into that drawing.