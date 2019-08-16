Ohio Sen. Portman concludes ‘JOBS Act’ tour with Harrison County visit

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Ohio Senator Robert Portman paid a visit to Harrison County Friday to continue his tour across the Buckeye State.

Sen. Portman is using a three-day tour to speak on his JOBS Act, which will assist students in finding training for vacant jobs.

During his visit to Encino Energy Oil and Natural Gas Rig, Sen. Portman also talked about tax reform, agriculture and small business.