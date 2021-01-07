Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown joins call for Donald Trump to be removed using 25th Amendment

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One of Ohio’s U.S. senators has joined the call for President Donald Trump to be removed from office using the 25th Amendment.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, issued a statement Thursday, a day after a group of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol and disrupted the counting of the Electoral College votes, where Joe Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election over Trump.

Brown’s statement reads:

“Yesterday was a dark day for our country. Domestic terrorists attacked our seat of government, at the behest of the President of the United States. This was his last, desperate attempt to overturn the will of the American voters, but he failed, and democracy won. We must hold the president accountable for inciting this attack on our country. The cabinet and vice president should immediately invoke the 25th Amendment to remove him from office, to prevent him from doing more damage between now and Inauguration Day. And in 13 days, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will take their oaths of office and begin the work to bring out the best in our nation rather than the worst, supported by a Democratic Senate.” Sen. Sherrod Brown

Brown joins the Democratic leader in the Senate, Chuck Schumer, in asking that Vice President Mike Pence use the 25th Amendment to remove Trump, even though Trump’s term is set to end in two weeks, on Jan. 20.

The 25th Amendment allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare the president unfit for office. The vice president then becomes acting president.