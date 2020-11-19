Ohio Senate advances execution ban of severely mentally ill

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Executing the severely mentally ill would be banned under legislation pending in the Ohio Senate during this year’s lame duck session.

The bill, previously passed by the House legislation, was informally passed during a Senate session Wednesday after receiving broad support from Republicans and Democrats in the General Assembly.

A final vote will come after Thanksgiving.

A spokesman for GOP Senate President Larry Obhof says he supported the bill but believes most Ohioans support the death penalty for some cases and so he wouldn’t support abolition.

Ohio is under an unofficial death penalty moratorium as the state says it can’t find an adequate supply of drugs for lethal injection.