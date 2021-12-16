Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement

The Ohio Senate has approved a bill that eliminates the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.
The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County, would also end the requirement that individuals inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon.
The bill requires only that such people provide the information if asked by an officer.
The GOP-controlled Senate approved the measure along party lines Wednesday.
The House passed a similar bill last month.
Law enforcement groups oppose the measure, concerned about the legislation’s lack of required training.