Ohio Senate approves ending conceal carry permit requirement

The Ohio Senate has approved a bill that eliminates the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.

The legislation, sponsored by state Sen. Terry Johnson, a Republican from southern Ohio’s Scioto County, would also end the requirement that individuals inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon.

The bill requires only that such people provide the information if asked by an officer.

The GOP-controlled Senate approved the measure along party lines Wednesday.

The House passed a similar bill last month.

Law enforcement groups oppose the measure, concerned about the legislation’s lack of required training.

