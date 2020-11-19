Ohio Senate fights to bring county fairs back next year, despite health order

COLUMBUS (WTRF) – The Ohio Senate is showing its commitment to county fairs. It just passed a bill that will allow them to reopen next year.

Senate Bill 375 passed Wednesday despite Gov. Mike DeWine’s coronavirus order. The vote was 23-8.

It would rescind the Ohio Department of Health order from July 30, which limits county fairs to Junior Fair activities and animal exhibitions.

The bill now goes to the House for consideration.

