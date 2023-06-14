WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) called for an expanded Child Tax Credit during a June 14 Senate Committee on Finance hearing titled “Anti-Poverty and Family Support Provisions in the Tax Code,” according to a press release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The goal of increasing the tax credit is to help families keep up with the rising cost of living.

“I often tell people that March 6, 2021 was the best day of my career. That’s the day that we passed the expanded Child Tax Credit. By July of that year, the families of 60 million children were getting their tax cuts directly, every single month. We know what parents are facing today: the soaring cost of childcare, health care, housing – everywhere it seems like they’re getting squeezed. This tax cut provided a little bit of relief.” U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

During the meeting Brown introduced Melissa Lester, an Ohio mother, who shared what the expansion of CTC meant to her and her family.

“Children always need clothes and shoes. I used a lot of that money towards that. Children grow out of clothes very fast. And Ohio, you know is a four-season state, so at minimum, I have to buy clothes every season. Same thing with shoes, every season. Even when you’re shopping at places like Target and Walmart, the costs add up, very quickly. I would say on average I would spend, when I just had one child, well over one hundred every month just one clothing and shoes alone.” Melissa Lester, Ohio mother

Lester goes on to explain that by restarting the CTC expansion, parents would be able to cover childcare costs and have money for other necessities in life. She says that the cost of childcare is her main expense, and that she would be able to put money towards her children’s’ future college expenses if she was able to.

The hearing follows Brown’s introduction of the Working Families Tax Relief Act, which would cut taxes for workers and families by expanding the Child Tax Credit (CTC) and Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC). EITC and CTC are two of the most effective tools we have to put money in the pockets of working people, help them keep up with the rising cost of living, and pull children out of poverty. Expanding them will give millions more Americans a foothold in the middle class and allow parent’ hard work to better pay off.