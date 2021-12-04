Ohio Senator focuses legislation on antibiotic resistance

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTRF) – As the nation continues to struggle with COVID-19, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown is trying to protect from any future health crisis.

Senator Brown reintroduced legislation called the STARR Act. It stands for Strategies to Address Antibiotic Resistance.

According to the CDC, this remains a public health problem. Senator Brown explained that because of over prescribing or improper use of antibiotics, Americans have built up a resistance to certain “super bugs”.

We use antibiotics in surgery. We use antibiotics for my granddaughter’s ear infection last week. We know that the importance of antibiotics is central to our healthcare, to our public healthcare system in the future and we want to make sure these antibiotics stay strong and stay effective. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Brown said this legislation was make sure the federal government pays more attention to what could happen to public health in the future.

I want to anticipate. I want to be out in front of the curve on antibiotics so we don’t go into a public health emergency and not being able to deal with whatever the next bacterial infection is where we need antibiotics. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

It also includes a component to instruct physicians, hospitals and even patients to use antibiotics correctly.

Senator Brown said he feels that COVID-19 pointed out the federal government doesn’t spend enough time or investment in public health prevention measures.