COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) —

Ohio’s Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of Deputy Terrance Bateman.

Bateman passed away Saturday due to complications from COVID.

He served the people of Franklin County for 25 years in the FCSO Corrections Division.

Friends and colleagues said he was a “kind man” who was “loved.

Read more about Deputy Bateman on the FCSO Facebook page.