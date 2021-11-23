Ohio sheriff says we’re in the ‘greatest country in the world’ after Rittenhouse verdict

Kyle Rittenhouse enters the courtroom to hear the verdicts in his trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wis., on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. Rittenhouse has been acquitted of all charges after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings that became a flashpoint in the nation’s debate over guns, vigilantism and racial injustice. The jury came back with its verdict afer close to 3 1/2 days of deliberation. (Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool)

An Ohio Sheriff released a statement after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict saying we’re in the ‘greatest country in the world.

Sheriff Richard K. Jones of Butler County said in a statement that he is proud of the not guilty verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse case.

Sheriff Jones says he was astonished the jury took three days to deliberate, and what he feels was a cut and dry defense.

‘This is the greatest country in the world. Twelve men and women on the jury got it right. Justice prevailed today!’ said Sheriff Jones.

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of all charges Friday after pleading self-defense in the deadly Kenosha shootings