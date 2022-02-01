Ohio Sheriff’s Department has Valentine’s Day weekend special for your ex

The Belmont County County Sheriff’s Office has a special Valentine’s Day Weekend for your ex-lover.
The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media a graphic that said if you had an ex that has outstanding warrants, or driving with drugs in the car they have a special weekend planned for them.
‘The Valentine’s Day weekend special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, and a one-night minimum stay in luxurious *****,’ the post said.
The weekend would also consist of glamour shots, posted online, with Valentine’s Day Dinner.
Belmont County said they got the idea from Boyle County Sheriff’s Department