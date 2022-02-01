Ohio Sheriff’s Department has Valentine’s Day weekend special for your ex

FILE – In this Jan. 14, 2009 file photo, colored “Sweethearts” candy is held in bulk prior to packaging at the New England Confectionery Company in Revere, Mass. The candies won’t be on store shelves this Valentine’s Day. The New England Confectionary Co., or Necco, had been making the popular candies since 1886. But the company filed for bankruptcy protection last spring. Ohio-based Spangler Candy Co. bought Necco in May. But Spangler said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, that it didn’t have time to bring Sweethearts to market this Valentine’s season. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

The Belmont County County Sheriff’s Office has a special Valentine’s Day Weekend for your ex-lover.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on social media a graphic that said if you had an ex that has outstanding warrants, or driving with drugs in the car they have a special weekend planned for them.

‘The Valentine’s Day weekend special starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, and a one-night minimum stay in luxurious *****,’ the post said.

The weekend would also consist of glamour shots, posted online, with Valentine’s Day Dinner.

Belmont County said they got the idea from Boyle County Sheriff’s Department