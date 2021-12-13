Ohio Sheriff’s investigating possible double murder-suicide; Woman shot; victim’s husband and father killed

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: aijohn784/ AdobeStock

Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2021 12:00 am

The Sherrif’s Office in Tuscarawas are investigating a possible double murder-suicide.

911 dispatchers say they received a call from a female in Dennison, Ohio (Mill Township) from a woman Sunday night.

During the call, 911 dispatchers say they heard what sounded like gunshots.

On the scene, deputies said they saw a woman lying on the floor through a window and they attempted life-saving aid. The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition..

Inside the home, police say the woman’s husband and the woman’s father were found dead.

None of those involved has been identified.

Autopsies are underway.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter