MOUNT STERLING, Ohio (WCMH) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two teens last seen July 12 in the Mount Sterling area.

Mina Dunn, 16, and Briar Hunt, 17, were last seen between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. and may be driving a blue Ford F150 with Ohio license plate JGR9252.

The sheriff’s office said they may have been seen in Fayette County.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at 740-852-8400.