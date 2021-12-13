Ohio Sheriff’s release names involved in possible double murder-suicide; 3 people dead

UPDATE: The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says the woman involved in the possible double murder-suicide has died.

Deputies said they are also releasing the names since family members have been notified.

According to deputies the suspected shooter Richard William Wills II, 67 of the Easport Road Dennison home, killed Dawn Michelle Wills, age 48 of the Easport Road Dennison home, and Carl T. Beranek Sr., 69 of Dillonvale, Ohio.

Deputies say the family dogs at the residence will be claimed by the family.

No other details are being released at this time as investigators as deputies say they will need considerable time to sift through some of the evidence collected to determine possible motives for the shooting.

The Sherrif’s Office in Tuscarawas are investigating a possible double murder-suicide.

911 dispatchers say they received a call from a female in Dennison, Ohio (Mill Township) from a woman Sunday night.

During the call, 911 dispatchers say they heard what sounded like gunshots.

On the scene, deputies said they saw a woman lying on the floor through a window and they attempted life-saving aid. The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition..

Inside the home, police say the woman’s husband and the woman’s father were found dead.

None of those involved has been identified.

Autopsies are underway.