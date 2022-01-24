Ohio State Highway Patrol investigating snowplow that caused injuries and damage

Snowplows works to clear the road during a winter storm Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Oklahoma City. Snow and ice blanketed large swaths of the U.S. on Sunday, prompting canceled flights, making driving perilous and reaching into areas as far south as Texas’ Gulf Coast, where snow and sleet were expected overnight. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

A video that has been making its rounds on social media, has led to an investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The video shows a plow pushing snow over the median and into the lanes of oncoming traffic near SR4 and SR250

Several vehicles were struck by the debris and crashed into other vehicles or guardrails, the Highway Patrol said.

Twelve people are known to be injured. At least 40 vehicles were hit with the debris and some crashed, OSHP says.

The incident is under investigation.

According to FOX 8, a spokesperson told the news outlet “Our snowplow operators are provided with extensive training and provided with some of the best equipment in the industry to perform their job duties. Our track record in snow and ice operations over the past 66 years speaks for itself. The Ohio Turnpike is one of the safest highways in the nation and is especially known for its ability to meet the demands of the most severe weather events. This is an isolated incident involving a single operator.”