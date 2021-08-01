Vet Voices

Ohio State Highway Patrol officer found dead while on duty

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Ohio State Highway Patrol officer found dead while on duty (Courtesy of Ohio State Highway Patrol Facebook page)

FINDLAY, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is grieving the loss of an officer who died while on duty.

In a Facebook post, OSHP says Sergeant Jared M. Ulinski was found dead on Saturday at the Findlay Post.

Sergeant Ulinski joined the patrol in June 1999 as a member of the 134th academy class.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine tweeted a response to the tragedy ordering all U.S and Ohio flags be flown at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral.

The cause of his death is not reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter