Ohio State Highway Patrol Sending Troopers To Minnesota After Protest

(WTRF)- The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will be sending a group of troopers to Minnesota after the state requested additional assistance, according to OSHP.

The request was made by the governor of Minnesota and its highway patrol.

The call for assistance comes after protests occurred outside the city’s police station after the police killing of Daunte Wright , and Minneapolis is bracing for unrest as the Derek Chauvin murder trial nears its end.

OSHP did not say how many troopers or what resources are being sent to Minnesota.

