BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — If you have always dreamed of being a state trooper and you think you have what it takes… listen up.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is accepting applications and will be holding a physical training recruitment test next Wednesday March 30 at Red Devil Stadium in St Clairsville.

The test will involve push-ups, sit-ups and and a mile and a half run. You must have a high school diploma or GED, a valid drivers license and be between the ages of 20 and 34.

Trooper Chase Watts. OSP Dept. Of Training Recruitment & Diversity.

It’s a physical fitness assessment. At our agency it’s a big priority to be physically fit to meet our qualifications to get into the academy. Once you are in the police academy with us you are going to do a lot of PT. I mean you are up early you are running, you are working out but it’s for the best. You know, you have to take care of yourself and other people.

Sign-ins will take place Wednesday morning at 9:45 and testing will begin at ten. To sign up in advance you can call 740-695-0915 or email Trooper Chase Watts.