Ohio State Highway Patrol will be on the lookout for impaired drivers this July 4th weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) will make its presence felt and crack down on impaired drivers during the Fourth of July holiday reporting period, which begins at midnight on Thursday, July 2 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, according to a release.

OSHP’s zero-tolerance policy is part of the national “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign aimed at taking impaired drivers off of the roadways. Per the release, OSHP recommends that motorists drive carefully and follow all traffic laws since they will be looking for people driving under the influence.

The highway patrol says that during last year’s Fourth of July reporting period (July 3-July 7) a total of 16 fatal crashes killed 17 people. Of those, seven crashes and seven fatalities involved alcohol and/or drugs. The Patrol also recorded 712 OVI arrests during that five-day period.

“Driving sober and wearing safety belts are essential to ensuring the safety of yourself, your family, and others,” said Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH). “We encourage drivers to make responsible decisions this holiday and every day.”

Of the eight fatalities in which seatbelts were available, three were unbelted, according to OSHP. Five motorcyclists and four bicyclists were killed during last year’s reporting period.

“One bad decision can be deadly,” added Colonel Richard S. Fambro, Patrol superintendent. “If you plan to drink, help make everyone’s holiday safe by designating a sober ride home.”

To report impaired drivers, drug activity or stranded motorists to OSHP, call #677.