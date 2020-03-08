Ohio still has no coronavirus cases; 5 test results awaited

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials say the state still has no confirmed cases of the new coronavirus, but test results are awaited from five people.

Health Department Director Dr. Amy Acton says officials expect a case “any day now.” Gov Mike DeWine said the Ohio department of health now has the ability to conduct testing and by Monday two private labs in the state will be doing likewise with hospitals soon to follow.

Health department tests will prioritize the elderly, those with pre-existing health conditions and compromised immune systems, and health care workers.

Other tests are to be done only with a health provider’s order.

