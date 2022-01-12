Ohio student arrested after gun was taken on school grounds

A student was arrested in Stark County Ohio after a gun exchange happened at GlenOak High School.

The Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in Plain Township and while investigating they found 18-year-old Michael Knowles reportedly obtained a firearm from a 17-year-old student at GlenOak High School.

Knowles was arrested without incident and charged with a felony count of Conveyance of a weapon into a school. The juvenile case is under review by the Stark County Juvenile Prosecutor.

“Regardless of what the intentions may have been, taking a firearm onto school grounds is unacceptable,” explained Sheriff George T. Maier. “I commend those who reported the incident to law enforcement. While it may not have been an easy decision, it was the right one. School safety and security is a community effort and we all have a responsibility and a role to play.”

The case remains under investigation at this time