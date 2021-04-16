Ohio Student Dies One Day After Receiving Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Under Investigation

(WTRF)- Reports from Ohio are saying a University of Cincinnati student died just one day after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine

The student’s name John Foley from Columbus, Ohio

Foley’s death is currently under investigation by the Ohio Department of Health and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

The U.S. on Tuesday recommended a “pause” in use of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of rare but potentially dangerous blood clots.

At this time, there’s no available evidence now that suggests Foley’s death is related to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“We understand many want to know more about his death – we do, too – but we ask people to understand that this is the time for our family to grieve in private,” said the family’s public statement, shared by Mark Weaver, a crisis communications consultant who said the family isn’t granting media interviews.