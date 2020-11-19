Ohio sued over lower payments to relatives caring for kids

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal lawsuit has been filed seeking to force Ohio to increase the amount of child support payments it provides to people who have taken custody of children they’re related to.
At issue in the complaint filed Thursday is a gap between payments to non-licensed relatives and relatives who become licensed.
Ohio has been under pressure from child advocates to follow a 2017 federal appeals court ruling ordering equality in such payments.
Child welfare advocates say around 4,100 children are currently in the custody of relatives.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said in February that a plan for such payments was in the works.
