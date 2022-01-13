Ohio Supreme Court strikes down new legislative map; ACLU responds

Columbus, Ohio (WTRF) – The state supreme court has rejected the new legislative district maps, just as primary season begins.

They were challenged by several groups, including the ACLU and the League of Women Voters of Ohio, as being gerrymandered.

The 4-3 decision by the court requires the state redistricting commission to go back to the drawing board.

The map will determine who will represent what cities and towns in the statehouse, and some say the one that was just rejected unfairly favored the GOP.

The justices said that it went against a 2015 amendment to the state constitution.

That stated that the commission has to draw a map that proportionally reflects the roughly 54-46 split between Republican and Democrat voters.

The Ohio ACLU’s legal director says she hopes a constitutional map will come soon, since it’s coming down to the wire for those running for office.

We’re very hopeful that that is the result. Because we’re very close now to the candidates’ filing deadline for the state legislative offices. Candidates will need to know what district to circulate their petitions in. Freda Levenson, Legal Director for ACLU of Ohio

The maps are drawn every year that ends in 1, following the census that comes every 10 years.

The commission now has 10 days to make a new map, and the parties who sued have three days to challenge it.

Governor Mike DeWine also released a statement on the result of the lawsuit, saying that he expected the map would face challenges in court.

He is among the Republican members of the Redistricting Commission.