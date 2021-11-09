Ohio Supreme Court to decide if Gov. Dewine could legally end $300 weekly unemployment payment

FILE-This Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo shows Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine looking on during a press conference at Toledo Express Airport in Swanton, Ohio. (J.D. Pooley/Sentinel-Tribune via AP, file)

The Ohio Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether Gov. Mike DeWine had the legal ability to end the state’s participation in a federal pandemic unemployment aid program ahead of a government deadline for stopping the payments.

The program provided $300 in weekly coronavirus unemployment funds. DeWine, a Republican, followed the position of business groups that said the weekly payment was making it difficult to recruit employees.

Critics of ending the payments said workers had multiple reasons why they might not be returning to jobs.

The state stopped the payments June 26, 10 weeks before the federal government ended the program.

