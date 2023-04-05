NASHPORT, Ohio — A tavern in Nashport, Ohio has been cited for over-serving alcohol to an intoxicated patron that resulted in a fatal crash, reports The Daily Jeff.

The Ohio State Police stated in a press release that Bogey’s Tavern on Frazeysburg Road has been cited for the sale of beer or intoxicating liquor to an intoxicated person following the January incident.

The investigation involving the Ohio Investigative Unit and State Highway Patrol comes after a double-fatal car crash that occurred on January 21. According to patrol Sgt. Jeff Jirles, a 2017 Jeep Wrangler was northbound on Ohio 60 when it traveled off the side of the road and overturned. Both occupants of the vehicle, Shawn Hutchison, 51, and Michael Rinker, 42, both of Dresden were killed.

Law enforcement used a trace-back investigation technique to determine where the driver was served before getting behind the wheel of his vehicle. This type of investigation is regularly used in fatal or serious injury crashes involving the consumption of alcohol at a liquor permitted establishment.