Ohio teacher killed in car crash on the way to school had recently lost husband to COVID-19

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – An Ohio teacher was killed Tuesday in a car accident on her way to school.

Kera Lemasters-Leskovec died in a head-on collision in Lexington Township on State Route 183 and Price Street NE around 6:30 a.m.

Salem High principal tells FOX 8 Kera had just dropped off her daughter at her mom’s house before the crash.

She was a junior high and high school teacher at Salem City Schools. She had taught with the district since 2015.

In a statement, Superintendent Sean Kirkland said Kera’s husband had recently died of COVID-19.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for funeral expenses and the couple’s 6-month-old daughter, Avalee.

“As sad as we are for her loss of life, we are saddened that their daughter Avalee will have to navigate life without her loving parents,” the GoFundMe page states.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the head-on crash.

They say the driver of a Nissan Altima went left of center and hit Kera’s car and caught fire.

Kera was killed along with the other driver. She was 32-years-old.

The OSHP report says she lived in Atwater.

“I find it hard to even fathom the grief and despair that her family is confronted with,” Superintendent Kirkland wrote.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

The school is providing counseling for any students or staff who may need it.

“Please take a moment today to spread some kindness and love in memory of our dear friend Kera,” Kirkland wrote in a message to parents.

Jonathan Walter, 28, of Alliance, Ohio, was also killed in the crash.

According to an obituary, Kera’s husband, Kevin, died in August.