Ohio teacher sentenced for sex abuse of 15-year-old

(Editors Note: Video is from previous coverage)

(WTRF)- A former Steubenville Catholic Central High School teacher was sentenced after accepting a plea agreement to one count of sexual battery.

*Law enforcement investigating deadly shooting in East Liverpool*

Corissa A. McCalister, 22, of Steubenville was sentenced to two years of probation, community service and must register as a sex offender. McCalister originally pled not guilty.

McCalister was the head cross country coach and assistant track coach at Steubenville Catholic Central High School, where she reportedly was driving a 15-year-old student home from a track meet at Edison High School when she made a stop at the Harrison County Fairgrounds in Cadiz and engaged in sex with the teen.

The juvenile’s mother notified the school of the allegations and law enforcement officials were contacted.

In April, McCalister was charged with two counts of sexual battery for having sex with a 15-year-old student in Harrison County.

During a hearing, Judge T. Shawn Hervey said the victim’s family was aware of the plea agreement and of McCalister’s possible sentence. Judge Hervey opened the floor to comments before sentencing. McCalister’s attorney, Dennis W. McNamara, spoke on behalf of his client.

“Ms. McCalister graduated from college and got her license as a teacher at 21, very young and obviously pretty advanced basis to do that; maybe not so much on a social behavior axis as far as maturity is concerned. She now is an ex-teacher and that is going to be permanent, courtesy of the state department of education, appropriately because of this conviction, which I consider to be a significant sanction that they have imposed,” he said. per The Herald-Star

McCalister’s attorney said she has been in counseling and plans to continue doing so.

The judge sentenced McCalister to two years of probation, 80 hours of community service, and a reserved 2½-year prison sentence. She must also have no contact with the victim in the case. As a result of the conviction, McCalister must register as a Tier III sex offender for the rest of her life.

Per The Herald-Star, the judge addressed McCalister,

“I’m not going to go through a long lecture. I’ve heard the facts of this case hashed out on both sides and I think all the factors of this case have led to this sentence that has been proclaimed here in the court today,” Hervey said.

“Punishment is necessary in this case because you held a position of trust and responsibility and you violated that and you’re going to face severe consequences for that; however, it’s my understanding that you still have the ability, you’re 22 years old, you still have a long life ahead of you and someday you can put this behind you.”

SNAP, Survivors Network of those Abused by Priest, provided the following statement,

‘Our hearts ache for the victim who was hurt by a Steubenville Catholic teacher who has just been sentenced for her crimes of child sex abuse.

We commend the 15-year-old boy who came forward and reported his abuse to law enforcement. We hope that every person who saw, suspected or suffered abuse by Corissa McCalister calls law enforcement or at least confides in trusted sources like therapists and loved ones who are independent of the church and school.

Abuse by women is every bit as harmful to children as abuse by men. It’s often even more difficult for boys who have been assaulted by women to come forward than it is for girls who have been assaulted by men.

The adult is always responsible, especially when he or she is in a position of respect and superiority. A 15-year-old, the law has long recognized, cannot give genuine consent in a situation with such a power imbalance. Every adult, whether 22 or 61, knows that any sexual contact with an under-aged student is wrong and can be devastating. Thankfully McCalister is being held accountable.’