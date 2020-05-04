Ohio Teen charged with reckless homicide in girl’s shooting death

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A teenage boy who allegedly fired a shot inside a Columbus home last month that killed a 14-year-old girl has been charged with reckless homicide.
City police say the 15-year-old boy was also faces a tampering with evidence count stemming from the April 10 shooting. The youth was charged Sunday as a juvenile, and it wasn’t known if he’s retained an attorney.
Authorities said the boy was in the home with Ciara Bray, of Columbus, when she was shot.
Emergency responders found Bray suffering from a gunshot to her upper body and she was taken to a hospital, where she died two days later.
- Author says prequel to ‘Twilight’ series will arrive Aug. 4
- I-70 EB Single lane closures tomorrow near Elm Grove
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: one new patient out of quartine; 181 positive COVID-19 cases
- Dolphins legend Don Shula dies at 90