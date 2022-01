A teen was shot while taking out the trash in Columbus, Ohio police said according to WCMH

The news outlet reports that the 13-year-old was taking out the trash when four other males came up to him and while exchanging words back and forth one of the suspects pulled out a semiautomatic handgun and shot the teen.

Columbus police are currently investigating the shooting and the condition of the teen has not been released.

The incident happened around 7:30 PM Sunday.