Ohio Teenager charged with rape of 13-year-old girl

SCIOTO COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A 19-year-old man is charged with rape following the investigation of a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.
Deputies say Robert Sly, 19, of Pedro is charged with one county of felony 1st degree rape and is being held on $100,000 bond.
They say a detective spoke to the victim, who reported being sexually assaulted numerous times. Further interviews of witnesses and information resulted in the arrest.
Deputies say the investigation is still ongoing, and the investigation involves at least one more victim that could result in more charges being presented.
