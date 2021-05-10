Ohio televangelist who drew scrutiny, lawsuits dead at 99

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (AP) — The ministry he led for decades has announced the death of Ohio televangelist Ernest Angley at age 99.

The Ernest Angley Ministries said Angley “has gone to Heaven to be with his Lord and Master.”

Angley, who died Friday, achieved a level of fame for his broadcasts, distinctive voice and overseas missions trips, some aboard the ministry’s Boeing 747.

Angley preached against homosexuality but settled a lawsuit last year by an ex-associate minister who said Angley sexually abused him.

A federal appeals court in 2018 dismissed a labor complaint that said Angley owed volunteers at a church cafeteria $388,000 in unpaid wages and overtime.