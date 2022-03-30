Among 10 finalists for the annual Easter ad for the Cadbury Bunny, the starring role goes to English Doodle Annie Rose from Cincinnati, Ohio.

“Annie Rose is a hardworking therapy dog who visits local nursing homes in her home state of Ohio,” reported WTOL.

Annie loves making the residents smile with her surprise visits and costumes. She was hard at work during COVID making sure she could visit everyone by making appearances outside nursing home windows since they could not go inside.

As the new spokesbunny, Annie was rewarded with a $5,000 cash prize and because of all the votes she received it helped raise $20,000 for the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) reported WTOL.

Along with Annie, the top 10 this year included a miniature horse from Florida, a hedgehog from Maryland, a bearded dragon from Washington, a cat from Texas, and a Llama from New York.