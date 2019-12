COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Buckeye State residents will see an increase in their wallets to start the new year.

Beginning January 1, 2020, minimum wage will be $8.70 per hour in Ohio compared to $8.55.

Tipped employees will now receive $4.35 per hour, which is a five cent increase.

Ohio is one of 24 states that will raise minimum wage as we enter a new decade.

Minimum wage at the federal level is currently $7.25.

