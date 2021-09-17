Ohio to receive 855 Afghan refugees through federal program

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says nearly 900 Afghan refugees will be arriving in Ohio and placed within eight local resettlement agencies as part of the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals across the country.

The evacuees will be arriving through the U.S. Department of State’s Afghan Placement and Assistance Program to agencies mainly in northeast and central Ohio.

The Biden administration had begun notifying governors and state refugee coordinators of their arrivals on Wednesday.

Officials say the State Department resettled evacuees based on the advice of local affiliates of nine national resettlement agencies the U.S. government is working with.