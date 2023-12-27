OHIO (WTRF) –

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the Ohio Traffic Safety Office has awarded more than $23 million for statewide programming to improve traffic safety and reduce traffic-related fatalities.



164 grants were awarded to 135 local agencies, including Jefferson and Harrison Counties here in the Ohio Valley.



The money is used to support the efforts of safety partners statewide and focus on traffic safety priority areas, including impaired driving, seat belt usage, distracted driving, youthful driving, and motorcycle safety