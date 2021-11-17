Ohio transit cop who shoved man off platform charged

A Cleveland transit officer seen on surveillance video shoving a 68-year-old man off a rail platform and onto the tracks has been charged.

Cleveland.com reports 41-year-old Patrick Rivera pleaded not guilty on Saturday to three charges, including first-degree misdemeanor assault.

A Cleveland transit spokesperson said Rivera was put on unpaid leave after charges were filed.

Video showed Rivera pushing the man off the platform in February.

Rivera then prevented him from immediately climbing back onto the platform.

Rivera issued the man two citations.

Prosecutors dropped the charges after a psychologist found he wasn’t competent to stand trial because of mental illness.