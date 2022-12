OHIO (WTRF) — Officials with the Ohio Turnpike state on social media that the roadway is closed eastbound and westbound due to a major accident.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Troopers are currently on scene at multiple crashes on the @OhioTurnpike eastbound between SR 53 and SR 4. The road is closed in both directions and eastbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 91 (SR 53) & westbound traffic is being diverted off at exit 118 (SR 250). pic.twitter.com/w10UFS7knl — OSHP_NWOhio (@OSHP_NWOhio) December 23, 2022

Our affiliate WJW is reporting that approximately 50 cars were involved in a pileup due to weather. One person was killed and several others injured.

Stay with 7News for updates on this developing story.