Three Ohio TV news stations are taking legal actions against Cedar Points parent company Cedar Fair and its police department for allegedly not allowing access to public records.

According to WBNS, Ohio TV stations WKYC, WTOL, and WBNS are asking the Ohio Supreme Court to weigh in.

The station’s investigative reporters have been investigating multiple sexual assaults reported to the Sandusky police over the past couple of years that occurred inside the Cedar Point employee dorms.

Reporters revealed that former employees of the park felt traumatized and let down after alleging they were sexually assaulted while working for the amusement park, reported WBNS.

Wanting to know how many additional cases might have been investigated by Cedar Point’s own police department, WBNS’s Chief Investigative Reporter filed a public records request for records on the incidents and not long after, other sister stations did the same.

According to WBNS, the police have not responded to the request for reports.

The TV station’s attorneys argued that the Cedar Point police department should respond to public records requests if they are acting as a public agency providing public safety within the park.

“They perform one of the most fundamental functions of our government,” attorney Kevin Shook, who represents the news outlets said. “The Cedar Point police department is organized under Ohio and Sandusky law. They do all the same things as any other police force. Their officers are sworn in by the city, they investigate crimes, carry firearms and they make arrests. And they are required to comply with public records law because they perform a public function,” reported WBNS.

The complaint was filed Tuesday in the Ohio Supreme Court.