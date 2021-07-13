Ohio unemployment: If you received overpayments you might not have to pay the money back.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — People with non-fraud overpayments on their unemployment claims can now file for a waiver.

The Ohio Department of Job and Family Services announced Tuesday that unemployment claimants, who received overpayments, through no fault of their own, can now request waivers that would absolve the them from repaying those funds to the state, if it’s approved.

The ODJFS also says money will be returned to claimants who qualify for a waiver but who previously repaid the overpayment.

“Federal changes in unemployment rules, criteria, and claims volume resulted in widespread overpayments of benefits across the nation,” ODJFS Director Matt Damschroder said. “We know that created a tremendous amount of stress for those already struggling, and these waivers will offer relief to individuals with valid unemployment claims whose overpayments were not their fault.”

The ODJFS has begun notifying those who potentially qualify by mail, with detailed instructions for how to apply.

The waiver applications will be reviewed later this summer, and approved waivers honored, after system programming is complete.

Notifications are being sent to claimants in the traditional unemployment program and the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

If approved, all portions of overpayments could be waived, including the supplemental weekly $600 and $300 payments that were previously available as a result of federal stimulus legislation.

Those who received Trade, SharedWork Ohio, and other types of unemployment benefits also may be eligible for waivers.