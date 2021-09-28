Ohio University mandates new online hazing prevention training for all students, faculty and staff

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio. In October 2019, the university announced the blanket suspension of 15 fraternities in response to a hazing investigation on campus. (AP Photo/Joe Maiorana, File)

Ohio University has launched a new, mandatory online hazing prevention training, which will be delivered via email to all OHIO students, faculty and staff the week of Sept. 27.

“Ohio University does not tolerate hazing,” President Hugh Sherman said. “This required training will provide critical information and resources to help our community understand that every member of our University community is responsible for the prevention of hazing.”

The hazing prevention training provides detailed information about hazing, why it is illegal, and what OHIO University students, faculty, and staff can do to stop hazing from occurring on our campuses.

Users are required to complete quizzes to move on within each of the training modules and complete the training.

Embedded at the end of the training is an opportunity to affirm that the user has read and understood Ohio University’s policies regarding hazing. A certification of completion is also provided after successful completion of the module. Please save a copy of your completion documentation for future reference.

Additional information about this required training will be provided in future issues of OHIO News and Ohio Employee News.