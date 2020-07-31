Ohio University plans ‘phased return’ in fall

FILE – This June 12, 2006 file photo shows a gate with a historic marker on the Ohio University campus in Athens, Ohio.

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio University says it will implement a ‘phased return’ plan that will see most students begin their academic year online-only.

During the first phase of the plan, students in a limited number of academic programs will return to the Athens campus with a requirements to ensure social distancing and wear facial coverings. The university says this will include students in programs where access to on-campus equipment and facilities is required.

Students in those select programs will be notified as soon as possible but no later than August 7, according to the university.

Students in all other programs will begin fall classes entirely online on August 24 and continue remote learning through at least September 27.

Students attending regional campuses with no on-campus housing will begin as planned on August 24. Face to face instruction will only be offered clinical, practica, or lab-based classes. All other courses will be offered through remote instruction.

In keeping with recommended guidance and recognition of this evolving situation, we are implementing plans that are supported by our public health, state, and medical partners to reduce the density of our students, faculty and staff,” President M. Duane Nellis said in a news release. “While we remain committed to the highest-quality academic experience for our students, the ultimate goal is to minimize risks to our Bobcats during a time in which COVID-19 cases are on the rise.”

Students on all campuses have the option of arranging a fully-online semester.