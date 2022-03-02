OHIO President Hugh Sherman announced that Ohio University is launching a scholarship program to cover the remaining cost of tuition and mandatory fees for Pell-eligible first-year students with a minimum 3.0 high school GPA to earn a degree at one of OHIO’s five regional campuses.

“Ohio University is committed to making the college experience more accessible in every regional campus community we serve through the new OHIO Regional Promise program,” Sherman said. “This new program provides greater access to help our region’s students and families meet their educational goals without incurring unnecessary debt.”

The OHIO Regional Promise for Fall 2022 is an automatic four-year renewable scholarship program that will cover up to the full cost of regional campus tuition and mandatory fees for full-time, Pell-eligible students with a minimum high school GPA of 3.0.

Those students will also be eligible for a guaranteed One OHIO scholarship if they choose to finish their degree by relocating to the Athens campus.

“We want to ensure that all families in our region, including those who qualify for any level of Pell grant, know that an OHIO education is within their reach,” Executive Dean for Regional Higher Education and Southern Campus Dean Nicole Pennington said. “This award program creates an opportunity for more students to pursue their education close to home, whether completing their degree at a regional campus or getting a strong start toward completing a degree on the Athens campus.”