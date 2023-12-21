STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The streets of Steubenville are coming alive this winter…and it’s not just because of the nutcrackers.

The city was where the state of Ohio released major economic news Thursday…in a small former flower shop on 4th St.

Department of Development officials crowded into the former McCauslen’s Florists building to announce millions in grants for historic projects statewide.

McCauslen’s is one of 54 sites to receive a combined $67 million for renovations.

The tax credits are headed to several of Ohio’s largest cities as well, but the state says the former gateway to the West deserves particular attention.

“There is so much momentum happening here in Steubenville, exciting things during the holiday season with the nutcrackers. But there’s a lot of momentum happening in the downtown with a lot of revitalization, a lot of things coming here to Steubenville.” Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development Director

The space is now owned by Steubenville Grocery Box, which sells food made by local producers.

The money will head toward renovating upstairs apartments, restoring the classic architecture, and creating a communal kitchen so bakers don’t have to rely on their own ovens.

Co-owner Greg Demary says the vintage plaster and flooring will be maintained with that funding…combining the old look with new efficiency.

“The great thing about the program is that they’re wanting to preserve the history of the building but also update the mechanics. So we don’t have to buy a new boiler, we can install HVAC to more efficiently heat the property.” Greg Demary, Co-owner, Steubenville Grocery Box

The government investments are expected to bring more than $700 million in private ones.

The Development Department says funding is often the main force in deciding whether or not to move forward with historic renovation…and Ohio makes sure its past is preserved.

“Ohio is one of the top performers when it comes to historic preservation tax credit programs. We are right up there with the state of New York.” Lydia Mihalik, Ohio Department of Development Director

The grant follows November’s news that the Grand Theater just down the street will also receive millions in grant funding, making the McCauslen’s building the latest example of how Steubenville is finding its future in its past.