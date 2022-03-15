ROSS COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) The Ross County Humane Society says a puppy that had fallen nearly 80-100 feet down a ravine was saved by an Ohio veteran that answered a plea for help on social media.

According to WLWT, The Ross County Humane Society received a call about the puppy who had fallen and landed on a slate ledge near a small waterfall.

Humane society staff members tried to retrieve the 8-week-old puppy but said he was too far down so instead it was time to turn to social media.

They put out a plea on social media for help and were lucky to have veteran and professional cyclist, Joe Lawhorn answer the call.

The humane society said that Lawhorn scaled almost 100 feet down the ravine and was able to retrieve the puppy, reported WLWT.

The puppy was taken to the North Fork Animal Clinic by shelter staff and was later returned to the shelter.

In honor of Lawhorn, the humane society decided to name the puppy Kenda, after one of Lawhorn’s cycling sponsors, Kenda Tire Road N Gravel. The other puppies were also named after Lawhorn’s sponsors, Rudy, Irwin, Marque, and Fuji.

According to WLWT, the shelter said the puppies will be available for adoption in a few days.