Ohio wanted man dead after shooting involving officers; Police say

Ohio Headlines

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

State authorities are investigating the death of a man after a shooting in Ohio involving police officers over the weekend.

Englewood police said officers were called at about 5:45 a.m.

Sunday and confirmed that a man wanted on a felony warrant was in the residence.

A K-9 officer from the Perry Township police department was deployed and police heard a shot believed to have been fired by the suspect.

Police said a Perry Township officer fired his handgun “in defense of his canine partner.”

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Montgomery County coroner’s office identified him as 40-year-old Stanley Fairchild of Englewood.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WTRF 7News Twitter