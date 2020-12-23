Ohio woman accused of throwing pumpkin, shooting at ex scheduled to appear in court

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — An Ohio woman accused of throwing a pumpkin and firing a shot at her ex-boyfriend is expected to be arraigned in municipal court Wednesday.

Tanisha Bray, 35, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail on a charge of felonious assault after police investigated a gunfire call about 3:35 p.m. Monday at her N. Hazelwood Avenue home.

Officers were towing a car in the 2800 block of Mahoning Ave. when they heard a gunshot.

When they went to investigate, they were called to N. Brockway Avenue for a report that a man had been shot at.

The man told police Bray is the mother of his child, reports say.

He said he was at Bray’s home, arguing with her. When he left, he said she threw a pumpkin at his car and fired a shot at him.

Police said they went to Bray’s home, where she told officers she was tired of arguing with the man and was upset he kept threatening her new boyfriend.

Reports say Bray gave police a loaded 9mm handgun.